Short Interest in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Drops By 16.2%

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 17,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

USB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.10. 79,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,257,966. The company has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,540,521.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,350.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,248 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

