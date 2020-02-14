Short Interest in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Decreases By 15.8%

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $11.08. 307,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,960. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Third Point Reinsurance has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.
Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile
Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.
