Short Interest in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Decreases By 15.8%

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $11.08. 307,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,960. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Third Point Reinsurance has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPRE. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 17.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 14,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,912,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 234,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 369.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 624,502 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,272 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

