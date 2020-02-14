Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Expands By 24.4%

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the January 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

SMFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.06. 887,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,307,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,342,000 after purchasing an additional 531,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,347,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,691 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,269,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 197,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 831,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,164 shares during the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

