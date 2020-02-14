Short Interest in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Declines By 19.4%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 157,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 251,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SNGX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. Soligenix has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 193.39%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Soligenix will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

SNGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.51% of Soligenix worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.