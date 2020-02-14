Short Interest in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Decreases By 19.6%

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Roth Capital downgraded Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Global during the first quarter worth $7,757,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Smart Global by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 432,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 270,842 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smart Global by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 428,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 261,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Smart Global by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,968,000 after purchasing an additional 222,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Global during the fourth quarter worth $2,339,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smart Global stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Smart Global has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $789.75 million, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Smart Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

