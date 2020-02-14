Short Interest in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Decreases By 26.4%

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Primo Water by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

NASDAQ PRMW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.44. 730,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,427. The company has a market cap of $611.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.66. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research cut Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.