Short Interest in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Declines By 19.5%

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PKBK traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $23.40. 18,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,330. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,376,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,880.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,800 shares of company stock worth $391,400 over the last quarter. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 38.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Parke Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

