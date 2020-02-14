Short Interest in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Drops By 12.5%

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.27. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $463.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.31 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Manitowoc by 513.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Manitowoc by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Manitowoc by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.