Short Interest in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Drops By 12.0%

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,313. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.29.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,863.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,727 shares of company stock worth $10,018,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

