Short Interest in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Rises By 22.9%

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 505,145 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 201,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $284.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRGI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

