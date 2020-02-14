Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) Declines By 10.7%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 366,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
APVO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.48. 751,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,149. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.
