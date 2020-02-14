Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%.

Shares of SRTS stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,237. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.93 and a beta of -0.65.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.10.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

