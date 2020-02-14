Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-$0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $793-$817 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.35 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.42-3.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,520. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.00%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.61.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

