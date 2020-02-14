Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.42-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.399-3.499 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.42-$3.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.90.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cross Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.61.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

