Sei Investments Co. Purchases 102,472 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633,691 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,472 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Oracle worth $86,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

ORCL traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,496,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

