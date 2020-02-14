Sei Investments Co. Has $77 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,664 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.29% of Agilent Technologies worth $76,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 185.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:A traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.39. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

