Sei Investments Co. Has $148.44 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,341,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 256,937 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of HDFC Bank worth $148,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,567,000 after purchasing an additional 118,961 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,712,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,430 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,571. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average of $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $108.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.49.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

