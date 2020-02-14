Sei Investments Co. Has $106.57 Million Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,542 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.42% of Fortive worth $106,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.81. 1,168,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,752. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.46. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

