Sei Investments Co. Buys 284,383 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned about 3.47% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $256,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 69,340 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 125,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. 494,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,285. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.24 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.