Sei Investments Co. Buys 267,418 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,692,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,418 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned about 4.32% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $194,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,652,000 after purchasing an additional 163,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 360.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,731. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1672 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

