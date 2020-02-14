Sei Investments Co. Buys 246,083 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,946,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,083 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned 2.84% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $449,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period.

MUB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.67. 883,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,676. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.53 and a 12-month high of $115.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.98 and a 200 day moving average of $114.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2151 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

