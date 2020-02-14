Seele Price Tops $0.0988 (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. Seele has a market cap of $69.15 million and approximately $35.73 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele token can currently be bought for about $0.0988 or 0.00000966 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene, Bilaxy and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Seele has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $622.56 or 0.06087870 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00059800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024840 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00128174 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Seele Token Profile

Seele is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech . The official website for Seele is seele.pro . Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HADAX, IDEX, DDEX, Bilaxy and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

