Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 21,821.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,360,000 after buying an additional 8,969,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 425.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,254,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,871,000 after buying an additional 5,873,138 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 180.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,065,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after buying an additional 2,617,358 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $8,133,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $6,255,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,418,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,008,905 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,495,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,046,895. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

