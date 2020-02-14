Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $380,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 304,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.68. 434,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,976,912. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

