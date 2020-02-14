Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $217,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 728,737 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,805,000 after acquiring an additional 552,328 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,228,000 after acquiring an additional 261,777 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $148.99. The company had a trading volume of 351,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,507,385. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $149.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.