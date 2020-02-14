Secure Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,757 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

DAL stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 266,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

