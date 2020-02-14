Secure Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,038 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 273,946 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,753,000 after purchasing an additional 115,992 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $1,663,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 18,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 116,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.34. 289,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,812. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.83. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

In other Nike news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.