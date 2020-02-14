Secure Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,471 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $45,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.34. 1,074,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 39.14%.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,866 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

