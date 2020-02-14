Secure Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, DAGCO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,287,000.

Shares of BND traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.27. 78,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $85.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

