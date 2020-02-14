Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.68. 99,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,420. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $101.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.62.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.92%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

