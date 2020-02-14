Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRL. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. grew its holdings in Scully Royalty by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 2,732,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,833,000 after buying an additional 288,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Scully Royalty by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Scully Royalty by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Scully Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.18. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00. Scully Royalty has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests.

