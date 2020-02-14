Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $83.47

Scientific Digital Imaging plc (LON:SDI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.47 and traded as high as $84.57. Scientific Digital Imaging shares last traded at $81.90, with a volume of 222,404 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Scientific Digital Imaging in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The company has a market cap of $79.17 million and a P/E ratio of 35.61.

Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 1.37 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Kenneth Ford sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £195,000 ($256,511.44).

Scientific Digital Imaging Company Profile (LON:SDI)

Scientific Digital Imaging plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation and restoration under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the QSI brand name.

