Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Lifted by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 652,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.64 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $34.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

