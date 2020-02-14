Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €100.00 ($116.28) target price by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SU. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €88.00 ($102.33).

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €96.82 ($112.58) on Friday. Schneider Electric has a one year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a one year high of €76.34 ($88.77). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €93.19 and a 200-day moving average of €84.41.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

