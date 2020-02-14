ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Director Buys $102,080.00 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SCSC stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 63.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the second quarter worth approximately $3,233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in ScanSource by 121.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

