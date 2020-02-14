SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.46. 29,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,033. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 245.51, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $178.57 and a 1 year high of $293.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.88 and its 200 day moving average is $245.80.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

