Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 55.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $215.02. 80,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,536. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.05.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

