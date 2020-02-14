Sandy Spring Bank Sells 201 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,520.74. 1,162,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,040.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,431.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,295.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,529.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,013,643 shares of company stock valued at $389,654,791. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

