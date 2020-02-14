Sandy Spring Bank Has $7.89 Million Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $565,747.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,747 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.13. 169,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,473. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.05 and a 200 day moving average of $145.84. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

