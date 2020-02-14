Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 533 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 114,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 76,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,585,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 46,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,891,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,319,768. The firm has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

