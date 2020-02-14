Safe Haven (SHA) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $852,960.00 and approximately $8,030.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.67 or 0.02700273 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

