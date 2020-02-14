Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Earnings Results

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.84. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

R has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

