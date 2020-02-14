Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 147,767 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.43% of Methode Electronics worth $20,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEI. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,287,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,003,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

MEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.