Royce & Associates LP Sells 30,642 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,642 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.50% of BOK Financial worth $30,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 273,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 88,117 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,111,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average of $80.98. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $93.72.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

BOKF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.86.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

