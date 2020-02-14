Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,849,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.74% of Element Solutions worth $21,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Element Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Element Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,166,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,706,000 after acquiring an additional 399,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

NYSE ESI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.74.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.