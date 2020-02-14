Royce & Associates LP Raises Position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,901 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.82% of Sanmina worth $19,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 1,639.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sanmina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $274,306.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,000,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,157 shares in the company, valued at $878,528.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.32. 9,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,780. Sanmina Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

