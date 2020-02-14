Royce & Associates LP Has $27.59 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.57% of Johnson Outdoors worth $27,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

JOUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sidoti upped their price target on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

NASDAQ:JOUT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.76. 1,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,158. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $91.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $738.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.14 million. Analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.