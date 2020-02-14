Royce & Associates LP Has $23.58 Million Stock Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.26% of America’s Car-Mart worth $23,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRMT stock traded down $2.80 on Friday, reaching $118.06. 9,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,683. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $121.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

