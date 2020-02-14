Royce & Associates LP Grows Stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,057 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.29% of BMC Stock worth $24,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMCH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

In other news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $423,216.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,285. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH).

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.