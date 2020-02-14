Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $23,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 224,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,405,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.50.

ROP stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,320. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $305.65 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $374.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.98.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,995. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

